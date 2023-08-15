Concours event to showcase classic vehicles at the Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 250 vehicles will be on display this fall as the Wynn gets ready to host the 2023 Concours event.

Casino officials said there will be an exhibition on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Wynn Golf Club and there will also be the Tour d'Elegance motorcade down the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 12.

"We look forward to building on last year's inaugural event and creating even more differentiated experiences for our guests," said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "We expect this year's Concours to be an exceptional display of craftsmanship and innovation, with new categories that showcase something for everyone."

The exhibition will feature four different categories of vehicles including hypercars, electric cars, concept cars, and vehicles that belong to cultural figures like singers, actors, and iconic Las Vegas personalities.

Tickets are on sale now and they start at $100.