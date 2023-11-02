Clark County, Formula 1 hosting free Las Vegas Grand Prix watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas valley prepares for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County and race officials have been looking for ways to engage and include the community.

On Thursday, they announced there will be three free community watch parties on Saturday, Nov. 18 for the race. They will also be giving away items to the first 100 fans for arrive at each watch party that night.

"As the excitement in our region grows ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18, it was important to Clark County that we find a way to make this race more accessible to our residents," said Jim Gibson, Chair of the Clark County Commission. "Through this partnership with F1, we have been able to provide free watch party experiences that are as close to being at the race itself, with food truck options, large screening capabilities, and audio that is without the delay."

One will be at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, which is located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 8:45 p.m. and the race begins at 10 p.m. This is an outdoor event. Due to capacity restrictions, you do need to RSVP for the event. You can reserve your spot here.

The second watch party will be in Henderson at Water Street Plaza, which is located at 240 South Water Street. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 8:45 p.m. and the race at 10 p.m. This is an outdoor event. You do not need to RSVP for this event.

The third and final watch party will be at Nellis Air Force Base, which is located at 5871 Fitzgerald Boulevard. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 8:45 p.m. and the race at 10 p.m. This is an indoor event that is open to those with military identification. There are also capacity limitations and you do need to RSVP. You can do that here.