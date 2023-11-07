Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant hosting meet-and-greet in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than two weeks away and several events are being scheduled throughout the Las Vegas valley.

According to Williams Racing, driver Logan Sargeant will be appearing at an event hosted by Duracell.

That will include a meet-and-greet, question and answer session, and give the public a chance to get photos and autographs.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Home Depot located at 4750 South Decatur Boulevard.

It's scheduled to start at 6 p.m.