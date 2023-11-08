Pinkbox unveils Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix-inspired doughnuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts is getting in on the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix action and unveiling new creations in time for race week.

On Wednesday, officials for the chain announced they will be released four special Pooh doughnut creations.

That includes the Red Hot Racer, which is a vanilla cake doughnut covered in red cinnamon candy icing, the Pitt Stop Pooh, which is a chocolate cake doughnut with chocolate icing, the Pirelli Pinky, which is a vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla icing, and the Victory Lap Veegee, which is a vegan vanilla cake doughnut with orange frosting.

The special doughnuts will be available at Pinkbox locations throughout the valley from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.