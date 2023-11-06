Resorts World hosting race-themed pop-ups, concerts for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is just weeks away and casinos are getting ready for the big event.

At Resorts World, they'll be hosting "immersive race-themed pop-ups" from companies like Jack Daniel's, Michelob Ultra, Samsung, Therabody, Volcano de mi Tierra Tequila, and ZYN. There will also be exclusive F1 pop-up merchandise stores throughout the resort.

Casino officials said there will be several special dining offerings. Kusa Nori will offer prix fixe menus that are available on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 for $195 with dishes like lobster and black hawk wagyu, Kaluga caviar, and Shigoku oysters.

Genting Palace is serving an all-you-can-eat buffet on Nov. 17 and Nov. 28 with handmade dim sum and roasted barbeque dishes. That's $88 per person and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crossroads Kitchen will host their plant-based brunch buffet on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 for $55 per person. That's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

Brezza will host an all-inclusive brunch on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 for $295 per person. There will also be entertainment from a live three-piece band.

Guests will also be able to watch the race at different venues in the resort. such at Allē Lounge on 66, Crystal Bar, Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book, Eight Cigar Lounge, Famous Foods Street Eats, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge, High Limit Bar, and RedTail.

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also host top performers during race week. Zouk is hosting Travis Scott on Nov. 16, Zedd and DJ Snake on Nov. 17, and Tiësto on Nov. 18. Ayu is hosting G-Eazy on Nov. 17 and Ludacris on Nov. 18.

You can learn more, including how to make reservations or buy tickets, here.