Planet 13 transforms into F1 Haven: Racing, food, and cannabis deals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you missed out on tickets, other ways exist to get in the F1 excitement.

Numerous F1 events will unfold throughout the city, including the local dispensary, Planet 13.

Starting Friday, November 17th, and continuing through the 19th, Planet 13 transforms its Grand Hallway into the ultimate F1 experience. Over the weekend, guests can play racing arcade games, buy from food trucks and benefit from promotions on cannabis goods.

The local dispensary, on Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, will also include F1 event parking in the lot at the back of the building. Single-day passes are priced at $80, while three-day passes are available for $150.

“You know locals need somewhere to park. We’ve seen prices on the strip, hotel stays, and the difficulty it will be navigating the street. We’re right off the strip, and we think we’re a great opportunity for people to park and negate straight to the races,” said Davis Farris, the VP of sales and marketing.

Events and deals kick off Friday and last until Sunday in the Planet 13 Grand Hallway.