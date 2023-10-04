Nevada residents can get single-day tickets to the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting at $200. Here's how

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents will have access to discounted tickets for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Race organizers announced single-day tickets for as low as $200 will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 during an exclusive buying period from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Grandstand tickets will be available starting at $200 before taxes, and passes to hospitality zones will start at $1,200, officials said.

The purchase of a single-day ticket will include admission to live entertainment, fan activations and food and beverage offerings in the following areas:



T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands

PG2 Gandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels

Heritage, located in the North Koval Zone

Heineken House, located in the South Koval Zone

Club Paris

Club SI at the Flamingo Las Vegas

"This advance ticket purchase window allows us to show our gratitude and appreciation to the local community before making our limited remaining inventory available to our fans globally," Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm stated in the prepared news release.

The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for November 16-18 on the Las Vegas Strip.

