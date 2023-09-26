Tickets on sale for new Formula 1 hospitality space named Heritage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are unveiling plans for a new hospitality space ahead of the race.

On Tuesday, they announced a new shared space will be located in the North Koval Zone. It's called Heritage and will have "premier views of the Koval Straightaway as drivers race to Turn 5 and around Sphere."

Three-day tickets will include live entertainment, interactive photo moment, a F1 show car, a Vegas-themed lounge and more. It will also include non-alcoholic beverages and "elevated food offerings".

Tickets cost $4,800 per person plus taxes and fees.

You can learn more here.