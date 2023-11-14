Formula 1 race week closures: How to navigate traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is almost over. The first practice is just days away, on Thursday, Nov. 16.

With race week comes several road closures and changes to how people can navigate the Strip. Most closures will not start until F1 officials test the track on Wednesday.

There is one full closure that is currently active, though. Koval Lane between E. Harmon and Rochelle avenues is fully closed from now through Nov. 25.

All the race day closures are on schedule, mainly impacting the nighttime traffic. The closures impact the track, which travels East on E. Harmon and Sands avenues down Las Vegas Blvd. and Koval Ln.

Here is a breakdown of each race day.



Thursday, Nov. 16: Practices from 10:30-11:30 p.m. and 12-1 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17: Practice from 8:30-9:30 p.m. and a qualifier from 12-1 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18: Race starting at 10 p.m.

On all three nights, the entire track and all entrances to the track will be closed. Road closures start at 5 p.m., with the roads closing at 7 p.m. Those roads will start to reopen at 2 a.m. and will be fully open by 4 a.m. the next morning.

The entire track and all entrances to the track will also close Wednesday morning from 12-6 a.m. and Wednesday night from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. the next morning.

The road closures include:



Las Vegas Blvd. from Fashion Show Dr. to Aria Pl.

Sands Ave. from Mel Torme Way to Howard Hughes Pkwy.

Eastbound Spring Mountain Rd. exit ramps on I-15.

Flamingo Rd., from West of Las Vegas Blvd. to Koval Ln.

Eastbound Flamingo Rd. exit ramps on I-15.

Harmon Ave. from Las Vegas Blvd. to Koval Ln.

Koval Ln. from Topgolf to Sands Ave.

According to Formula 1, there will also be additional reduced lanes and possible closures on roads surrounding the track. F1 officials say you should expect traffic delays and advise people to avoid the area if you can.

MORE: ‘Leave 3 hours early’: Las Vegas Strip workers plan commute ahead of F1

“We are encouraging all who are coming to the circuit to utilize the monorail where possible for access to the various stops," said F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Event Operations Vanessa Anthes.

F1 also has rideshare stations at Virgin Hotels and Hughes Center, but all casino parking lots will be open, and parking lots off the Strip will be available.

With all the increased traffic, F1 officials also advise people who don't need to travel to the strip this weekend to stay away.

“If guests don’t have a ticket or a designated destination, it might not be the best place to come on the weekend," Anthes said.

On race days, the pedestrian bridges will stay open, and all vehicle bridges will remain open if you have a race ticket or proof you're staying at a resort.

For help navigating the traffic delays, the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix released its own phone application that gives you detailed navigation from your location to a hospitality suite, grandstand, or fan zone. It gives walking and driving directions.