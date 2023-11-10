‘LEAVE 3 HOURS EARLY’ Las Vegas Strip workers plan commute ahead of F1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula One Grand Prix Las Vegas race week is just about a week away.

This week, race officials announced plans for the Strip employees to get to work during the events.

These include parking at the resort property as normal, parking at an off-Strip property and taking a monorail, or parking at an off-Strip property and taking a shuttle bus.

Race officials said alternative options like monorail and shuttle buses are available when the racetrack is hot.

For Soohyun Seo, a Blackjack dealer at The Venetian, Wynn and South Point, that means leaving extra early to get to work during F1.

“The Venetian is inside the track so when the track is hot, they informed employees to park at the convention center and take the monorail to Harrah's. Then, walk from Harrah’s to the Venetian,” said Seo. “I plan to go a few hours early before my shift starts so I don’t get late.”

Seo lives in the Southwest Valley and said she plans to leave three hours before her shift. She works a swing shift and wants to get to work before peak traffic hours.

“All of the dealers have been talking to each other to find the best and fastest way to get to work,” said Seo.

On Thursday, many workers employed by resorts on the Strip tried the monorail for the first time ahead of F1.

This includes Mirna Alfaro, a housekeeper at the Venetian, who hopes this alternative mode of transportation is smooth because she’s been dealing with a lot of traffic headaches with F1 construction.

“It’s good what they’re doing, especially for the economy,” said Alfaro. “But on the other hand, there’s been a lot of problems with traffic. It takes a lot of time to get home, especially since we work evening hours. From 3 to 11 p.m., there’s too much traffic.”

Thursday’s test runs go until Friday 2 a.m.

According to race officials, the monorails will run 24 hours a day during F1 race week and bus shuttles will be on standby to take remaining passengers when the monorail is at capacity.

Bus shuttles were not seen being tested at the convention center Thursday.

Formula One will run from November 16-18.