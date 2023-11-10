F1 construction continues ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix; new phone app aids navigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Grand Prix is just one week away, with practices next Thursday and Friday and the race next Saturday.

Crews are still working on several construction projects across the track path. That includes construction on pedestrian bridges.

F1 says the construction is to increase safety on the track and that the pedestrian bridges will be enclosed.

The pedestrian bridge connecting the Wynn and Palazzo had its privacy screen ripped off in portion two weeks ago. Still, now an overhead mesh encloses the bridge and a fence between pedestrians and the glass.

People walking the bridges say it's an eye-sore.

"I originally wasn't here for the race, and I still won't be here," said Formula 1 racing fan Tyler Miller. "I went to take a photo of the Strip and couldn't. That upset me, but you can still see through it and take in the experience in person."

"I have come to Vegas three or four times this year and embraced the view a little bit. like watching the water shows and stuff, but now that they're blocked, it's not appealing," said Kori Jackson, who visited Las Vegas from Phoenix.

All the pedestrian bridges on the track path have privacy screens, some wrapped with business advertisements. Many are also now enclosed.

KTNV Ads on pedestrian bridges for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

There are traffic concerns with the race next week as several roads will be closed for practices and the race itself.

Formula 1 now has a Las Vegas Grand Prix phone application to find the best route to a hospitality suite, grandstand, or fan zone.

The app is designed so that you can type in your address and the zone you're going to, and it will show driving and walking guides to get there.

"In addition to the wayfinding and the interactive maps, the app also features our A to Z guide, which is everything about the event all in one place. It's an FAQ. The race schedule is there for the week," said F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Director of Government Community Relations Pilar Harris. "The customer can also manage their tickets through the app, so it's a one-stop-shop solution that we're hoping is helpful."

If you are traveling to the Strip during race week, you can text F1LV to 31996for the latest information on road closures, detours and more.