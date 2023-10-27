Formula 1 says pedestrian bridges are to be 'enclosed' to ensure safety on the track

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are roughly three weeks away from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 has already started placing privacy screens along pedestrian bridges on the track. You'll see a white sticker-like plastic placed on the glass of the bridges.

The screening techniques will be on all the pedestrian bridges on the track.

The owner of Miller Project Management, Terry Miller, said the privacy screens were a recommendation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to keep people safe.

KTNV Las Vegas police recommend Formula 1 to add white privacy screens on pedestrian bridges to ensure safety on the race track.

"LVMPD cited a few occasions where they had crushing crowds to get up to the edge of the street to see parades and other celebrations," Miller said. "They don't want to see that for Formula 1. Therefore, we will have screens so people can't congregate there to see the race."

Meantime, F1 adds that most sidewalks along the circuit will still be open to the public during race weekend.

There will be specific locations where pedestrian access will be re-routed due to safety, according to the F1 website. Sidewalks will be monitored by Las Vegas Grand Prix security, ambassadors, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to limit crowds and maintain a consistent traffic flow.

In addition, personnel will be around the circuit to assist with directions and ushering before and after the race.

In the meantime, Las Vegas visitors said they don't mind the screens and like the added security measures.

"I mean, it's good that they are trying to take measures to prevent people from doing things that they are not supposed to, but at the same time, they could be doing a little bit more to make them safer," said Jose Flores.

"It's a distraction," said Joel Braggs. "That's kind of how I see it. It gives you the tunnel focus right there."

