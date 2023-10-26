Numbers and nuggets you may not know about F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix countdown clock has now ticked to almost three weeks away.

The race weekend set for November 16-18 on the Strip will feature many of the top drivers in the world and will attract viewers from across the globe.

I have some fun facts about the Grand Prix, like how fast these cars will fly down Las Vegas Boulevard and how this racetrack compares to the other 22 races on the F1 calendar:

Expected to see speeds reaching 212 miles-per-hour, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the first F1 race in Las Vegas since 1982. The event is set to take place in southern Nevada annually for the next ten years.

One of currently three F1 races in the United States along with Austin and Miami, Vegas hosts the second-to-last race of Formula 1's 2023 calendar. Saturday night's race will be the first F1 race not to occur on a Sunday in 38 years.

F1's schedule wraps up in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, on November 26.

Making 50 laps around a track with 17 turns in the glowing scene of the iconic Las Vegas Strip will be expert drivers between ages 22 and 42. The 3.8-mile circuit marks the third-longest of any F1 race this year, while the nearly 1.2-mile straight-line stretch down Las Vegas Blvd makes it the second-longest straight at a 2023 race.

After that weekend's qualifier races, the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will begin at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 18.

