'Perfect marriage of glamour and speed': A closer look at entertainment for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about three weeks away, and we are learning more about the entertainment that there will be at the event and the grand opening ceremony on Nov. 15.

A Formula 1 race in any city will surely attract much attention. Still, when you put it in the world's entertainment capital, you can imagine it will bring some "only in Las Vegas" performances.

The pit building has been under construction for nearly a year.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is Nov. 16 through the 18th, and before it all begins, there will be a big grand opening ceremony that will take place on the track at the pit building.

It will mark the start of the event and the ribbon cutting for the new building.

We are learning some of the talents that will be performing, including Andra Day, Bishop Riggs, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki and Swedish House Mafia, to name a few.

The CEO of the Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, says there will also be a "Las Vegas-style" entertainment.

"There will be roaming entertainment that celebrates the heritage of Las Vegas," she said. "So the Blue Man Group the Cirque du Soleil nonstop entertainment for four days."

A crowd of 30,000 ticketed attendees will enjoy the entertainment.

There will also be special performances at a number of race zones around the track throughout the three-day race event.

Formula 1 anticipates this to be one of the year's biggest sporting events. Wilm talked about how it has been mixing the Las Vegas brand with an international brand, Formula 1.

"So when we decided we wanted to hold our race here, it was because this was the perfect marriage of glamour and speed," Wilm said. "When you think about it, no other place in the world can offer this level of entertainment and hospitality. We wanted to highlight everything this town has to offer."

The grand opening ceremony will occur Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. All 20 drivers are expected to attend.

