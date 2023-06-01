Performers for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music, entertainment and culinary stars are signing on for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November.

On Thursday, a list of stars were announced, including musicians J Balvin, Major Lazer, and Mark Ronson who will be headlining the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage during the race weekend.

The international stars will join popular local Vegas magicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians in fan zones along the race area.

MORE Las Vegas Strip repaving for Formula 1 race causes heavy traffic, delays

Additionally, celebrity Chef Wolfgang Puck, will provide food for spectators to the race and entertainers such as the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

Performances kick off Thursday, November 16, 2023 with British music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson. The hitmaker has worked with artists like Amy Whinehouse, Lady Gaga, Duran Duran, and famously Bruno Mars for his "Uptown Funk" track.

F1 Las Vegas Artist renderings of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

On Friday, November 17, Electro-house DJ A-Trak will go on before Major Lazer takes the stage in front of Sphere.

J Balvin will headline on Saturday, November 18. The multi-Latin Grammy award-winning artist will perform ahead of 'lights-out' on Saturday night.

“We are thrilled to announce such an immensely talented lineup of superstar artists during the first-ever FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “In keeping with the storied history of spectacular hospitality and entertainment that Las Vegas is known for, it has been imperative for us to deliver an extraordinary set of live experiences that will no doubt be the perfect match to an equally unforgettable race weekend.”

The final buying opportunity for on-track tickets is happening on June 7 at 10 a.m. for American Express Card Members, and June 9 at 10 a.m. for the general public here.