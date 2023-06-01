Las Vegas Strip repaving for Formula 1 race causes heavy traffic, delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is on but repaving for the November race is causing quite a bit of congestion on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday, traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was backed up for miles as construction crews worked on the road.

Some people visiting the Strip and those that work there, say it was a nightmare to navigate around the traffic. Street performer ‘Johnny Motown’ told Channel 13 it typically takes him half an hour to get to work but on Wednesday, the amount of time tripled.

“It was ridiculous and I had no choice. I have to deal with it,” ‘Motown’ said.

Another woman vacationing in Las Vegas told Channel 13 she took the bus from Fremont Street thinking it would be a faster option, but instead was stuck in the traffic for more than an hour.

“It was just taking too long so we ended up just walking,” the woman said.

“If I didn’t know this was here, I would be late to everything,” another tourist told Channel 13.

Road closures wll be in place from Wednesday to Friday at 9 a.m. Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Caesars Palace to Harmon Avenue. Traffic will be down to only one lane in each direction.