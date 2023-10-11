F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building 95% done, we take a look around

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the pit building at Harmon and Koval is about 95% complete ahead of the November 16-18 race.

Earlier today, I stopped by the pit building to get an update on what is next to do before the race. I met with the grand prix's senior director, Silvia Bellot.

Her job is to make sure the race and pit building are finished and up to regulation for F1. With the pit building just about done, she says they are about to move their operations in.

"We are finishing with the last few details with the building we are hoping to move here and work on site in the next few days. When we do that we need to finalize all the hospitalities for the teams behind the garages we have to support the f1 teams when they arrive," Bellot said.

Around town we have watched repaving work for months, all in an effort to prepare the road with unique asphalt for the cars to race.

The good news? The repaving is just about done. I asked Bellot what else has to be done to get the track ready.

She said it is just about done except areas at the pit building.

"We are at approximately 95% of the work being done in these areas, we just have to set up concrete barriers, and some of the fences that are going to be around the track, we are trying to set up those as late as possible to facilitate the operations of Las Vegas and Clark County."

Bellot says F1 teams will arrive just days before the race on November 16.