Journey, Steve Aoki, Keith Urban among musical lineup for Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A "first-of-its-kind, star-studded" entertainment lineup for the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been announced.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the official lineup for the opening ceremony of the inaugural race, taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Nine musical artists will kick off the weekend with special performances, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am. Alongside the musical acts, the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil, two Vegas favorites, will be in attendance, as well as all 20 participating F1 drivers.

The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is "expected to garner an in-person crowd of nearly 30,000 attendees," according to LVCVA. Additionally, ESPN2 is set to broadcast the ceremony nationally, and it will stream on the F1 YouTube channel globally.

“For the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was important for us to create an opening ceremony that balances the spirit of Las Vegas with the global excitement that Formula 1 and these incredible drivers bring to each host city,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO. “We are proud to be able to work with the very best in the entertainment production space to offer one of the most diverse lineups of beloved musical superstars, which will officially launch the race week festivities.”

“As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, it is only fitting that we kick off the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with an incredible lineup of world-renowned music and athletic talent,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA. “We are proud to partner with Formula 1 to give the fans in the audience and viewers around the world an unforgettable start to a truly momentous weekend in Las Vegas.”

On Wednesday night, the starting grid will transform into seven high-tech mobile LED stages, where each artist and accompanying dancers will perform. LVCVA states the show will be "complemented by a state-of-the-art lighting display with 1,000 lights and 100 lasers, fireworks, and a curated drone show powered by T-Mobile."