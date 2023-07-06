Watch Now
Formula 1 releases dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 Las Vegas
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 23:27:32-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 2024 Formula One season will feature 24 races for what will be the longest calendar in the sport’s history.

The season will begin in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8.

On November 21 to the 23rd, F1 is scheduled to have a Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The opening two Grand Prix races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, organizers said.

The Chinese Grand Prix will return for the first time since 2019.

