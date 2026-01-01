Countdown to 2026: Ring in the new year with Channel 13 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ready or not, it's time to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to a brand new year.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to start 2026 off in Las Vegas style, and the Channel 13 team is bringing you live coverage of all the festivities.

How to watch from home

For the first time ever, ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" is live from Las Vegas. Stay tuned on Channel 13 to see Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough live from the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas throughout the evening. Channel 13 anchors Tricia Kean and Abel Garcia will be part of the celebration during our New Year's Eve special coverage at 10 p.m.

We expect the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show by Grucci to kick off at approximately 12 a.m., and you'll be able to watch the full eight-minute show live on ktnv.com. This year, a coordinated drone show will light the sky over the Strip as fireworks blast off from 10 resort rooftops.

We've got rain in the forecast this New Year's Eve, along with traffic closures along the Resort Corridor. Here's everything you need to know before you head out, however you may be celebrating:

Sights and sounds of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

At 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard is expected to shut down to cars and be open for pedestrians. Take a live look at traffic on the Strip: