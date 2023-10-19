'Most of the work is done': A glimpse of the 3.8-mile F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is officially one month away.

The iconic Las Vegas Strip is temporarily transforming into a racetrack.

From the grandstands to the temporary hospitality structures, I spoke to a Las Vegas Grand Prix senior director who says most of the work is done.

"As you can see, the track and the facility are pretty much ready," said Silvia Bellot, senior director of race operations. "We are in good shape and excited to welcome Formula One in Las Vegas for the first time."

Bellot and I drove the 3.8-mile route Wednesday. Lighting is being put up, and crews are putting up grandstands in front of The Mirage.

Down the street, grandstands and sky boxes outside Caesars Palace are nearly complete, and the concrete barriers are starting to go up around the track. You can already see them in place on Harmon.

Bellot says the team here in Las Vegas has been in contact with the governing body of Formula One called the FIA, and inspections so far have gone well.

Once everything is in place, there will be a closer look.

"For the race week, the FIA will be here present, and we will walk the track together, making sure that everything is in place when the track is finalized," she said. "Making sure everything is according to the rules and regulations."

The pit building is nearly complete. Thursday, we saw crews working on monitors.

Before the race teams arrive, Bellot says they have to prepare the pit building for all the freight that will arrive with each crew.

