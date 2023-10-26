Mirage offering $4,000 Formula 1 VIP tickets, includes free stay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparation is underway for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, casino officials at The Mirage announced a new VIP ticket offer.

For guests who purchase two, three-day VIP tickets in "The Mirage Zone" grandstands, they will receive a free three-night stay at The Mirage. The tickets include access to an open bar, cocktail service, and access to the casino's hospitality district with food and live entertainment.

Tickets cost $4,000 each plus taxes and fees.

"Offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 at The Mirage has been a priority for our team and we are upping the ante even more with complimentary stays," said Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. "We have a full scheduled planned with special guests, activations, and after-party that we have curated for our ticket holders."

According to a press release, The Mirage will also host an after-party after the race on Saturday at the Capri Lounge, which will be free for VIP ticket holders.