F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix leading Strip productions to change, cancel shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about three weeks away.
While some casinos and Strip attractions are announcing special events, activations, and performances in honor of race week, other resorts are having to either change or cancel performances for other shows. Here's a look which shows are being affected:
- Bellagio - O
From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Cosmopolitan - OPM
On Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, there will be performances at 7 p.m. However, there will be no 9 p.m. show. There also won't be a performance on Nov. 18.
- MGM Grand - Ka
The show will be dark on Nov. 18 instead of performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- MGM Grand - Jabbawockeez
There will be not be a 9:30 p.m. performance on Nov. 18.
- MGM Grand - Brad Garrett's Comedy Club
There will be no performances on Nov. 17 or 18.
- MGM Grand - The Underground Theater
There will be no performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- Mandalay Bay - Michael Jackson One
From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, there will be shows scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- New York New York - Mad Apple
On Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Luxor - Blue Man Group
From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 1 p.m and 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Luxor - Carrot Top
There will be no performances scheduled from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- Luxor - Fantasy
Shows will be scheduled for 7 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- Luxor - America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live
From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional show on Nov. 18, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
- Excalibur - Thunder From Down Under
Performances will be at 9 p.m. from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. There won't be shows at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m.
- Excalibur - Spice Wannabe - The Spice Girls Tribute
The show will be dark with no performances scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- Excalibur - The Australian Bee Gees Show - A Tribute to The Bee Gees
The show will be dark with no performances scheduled on Nov. 16 or Nov. 17.
- Excalibur - The Mac King Comedy Magic Show
The show will be dark with no performances scheduled from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- Excalibur - Tournament Of Kings
Shows will be at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, instead of 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional performance on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
- Museum of Illusions
Museum officials said they're changing their hours for race week. Instead of operating from 10 a.m. and midnight, the museum's race week hours, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final admission at 7 p.m.
- Planet Hollywood - Criss Angel Mindfreak
According to Ticketmaster, performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 have been canceled.
- Caesars Palace - Absinthe
According to Ticketmaster, performances on Nov. 17 will be moved up to 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. Performances on Nov. 18 are scheduled at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and there won't be shows at 9 p.m. or 11 p.m.
- Flamingo - Piff The Magic Dragon
Shows from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 have been canceled.
- Flamingo - RuPaul's Drag Race
Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.
- Flamingo - X Burlesque
Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.
- Horseshoe Las Vegas - Potted Potter
Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.
- The LINQ - Mat Franco
According to Ticketmaster, performances for Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 have been canceled.
- The Mirage - The Beatles Love
Performances on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m or 9:30 p.m.
- The Mirage - Shin Lim
The performance on Nov. 18 has been canceled.
- The Venetian - Atomic Saloon Show
According to Ticketmaster, there will be no performances on Nov. 18.
- Treasure Island - Mystere
Performances on Nov. 17 are scheduled for 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Wynn - Awakening
Performances for Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 have been canceled.
- The Strat - iLuminate
No performances are scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
- The Strat - Banachek's Mind Games
No performances are scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.
Looking at race week, hot track road closures will be place between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 17, and 18, according to Dennis Cederburg, the Director of Public Works for Clark County Public Works.
Multiple closures will be put in place in the area surrounding the Strip during race events. That includes the I-15 ramp at Spring Mountain, the I-15 ramp at Flamingo, Sands Avenue, Koval Lane, and Harmon Avenue.
Cederburg told Clark County commissioners these are proposed closures and that nothing is finalized since Clark County Public Works officials are currently looking at the special event permit that was submitted by Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix officials.
You can track the latest traffic closures related to Formula 1 here or by signing up for SMS text updates.