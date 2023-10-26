F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix leading Strip productions to change, cancel shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is about three weeks away.

While some casinos and Strip attractions are announcing special events, activations, and performances in honor of race week, other resorts are having to either change or cancel performances for other shows. Here's a look which shows are being affected:



Bellagio - O

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, there will be performances at 7 p.m. However, there will be no 9 p.m. show. There also won't be a performance on Nov. 18.

The show will be dark on Nov. 18 instead of performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

There will be not be a 9:30 p.m. performance on Nov. 18.

There will be no performances on Nov. 17 or 18.

There will be no performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, there will be shows scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

On Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 2:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 1 p.m and 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There will be no performances scheduled from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Shows will be scheduled for 7 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, shows will be scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional show on Nov. 18, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Performances will be at 9 p.m. from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. There won't be shows at 7 p.m. or 11 p.m.

The show will be dark with no performances scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

The show will be dark with no performances scheduled on Nov. 16 or Nov. 17.

The show will be dark with no performances scheduled from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Shows will be at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, instead of 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. There will be an additional performance on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Museum officials said they're changing their hours for race week. Instead of operating from 10 a.m. and midnight, the museum's race week hours, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final admission at 7 p.m.

According to Ticketmaster, performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 have been canceled.

According to Ticketmaster, performances on Nov. 17 will be moved up to 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. Performances on Nov. 18 are scheduled at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and there won't be shows at 9 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Shows from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 have been canceled.

Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.

Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.

Performances from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 have been canceled.

According to Ticketmaster, performances for Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 have been canceled.

Performances on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m or 9:30 p.m.

The performance on Nov. 18 has been canceled.

According to Ticketmaster, there will be no performances on Nov. 18.

Performances on Nov. 17 are scheduled for 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Performances for Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 have been canceled.

No performances are scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

No performances are scheduled for Nov. 16 through Nov. 18.

Looking at race week, hot track road closures will be place between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 17, and 18, according to Dennis Cederburg, the Director of Public Works for Clark County Public Works.

Multiple closures will be put in place in the area surrounding the Strip during race events. That includes the I-15 ramp at Spring Mountain, the I-15 ramp at Flamingo, Sands Avenue, Koval Lane, and Harmon Avenue.

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Cederburg told Clark County commissioners these are proposed closures and that nothing is finalized since Clark County Public Works officials are currently looking at the special event permit that was submitted by Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix officials.

You can track the latest traffic closures related to Formula 1 here or by signing up for SMS text updates.