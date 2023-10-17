Formula 1 officials outline traffic flow procedures for Las Vegas Grand Prix race week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix is about a month away and race officials are providing more information about how traffic is expected to flow around the Strip during race week.

On Tuesday, Dennis Cederburg, the Director of Public Works for Clark County Public Works, outlined three separate traffic plans, which have been proposed. That includes procedures for a cold track, warm track, and hot track.

According to Cederburg, the cold track will be put in place after race officials have finished building out the course with barriers, rails, lighting, and temporary bridges. Starting on Nov. 11, Koval Lane will be closed between Rochelle and Harmon Avenue and that closure is expected to last through Nov. 25.

"The purpose of this closure is for the vendors and suppliers and equipment providers for the pit area to stage on the west side of Koval Lane," Cederburg said. "In addition, they're proposing to build a broadcast stand at the corner of Harmon and Koval, within the county right-of-way."

He added that Koval Lane, north of Rochelle will be one lane in each direction, which will provide access to the businesses on the east side of Koval Lane. Cederburg also said there will be a 25% reduction in lanes at Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Warm track procedures will be put in place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 19. Cederburg said these procedures will be put in place between events during the day and at night.

"The only difference you'll see with the warm track is at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. What happens there is because of the number of metal barrier rails, metal curbs, light stanchions, and such, it's impractical to allow east and west movement," Cederburg said. "There are elements there to serve the course and the alignment of the course. This is where they have a very sharp left-hand turn through the course so there's a lot of equipment and barriers there."

Hot track procedures will be in place between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 17, and 18, according to Cederburg.

"The first night is for the testing of the track to make sure all the communications and signaling works prior to the race," Cederburg said. "The second night is practice. The third night is for qualifying. The fourth night will be the event itself."

Multiple closures will be put in place in the area surrounding the Strip during race events. That includes the I-15 ramp at Spring Mountain, the I-15 ramp at Flamingo, Sands Avenue, Koval Lane, and Harmon Avenue.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom asked if county officials are looking at extending how long green lights last since many intersections near the Strip are being congested due to traffic backing up.

"The signal modifications that will be required will be on the warm track and full closure of the track. But in the cold track configuration, they're operating normally unless there's a lane restricted where we prohibit movement," Cederburg said.

Cederburg added the RTC is looking at phasing and timing of lights to see if additional adjustments should be made.

As for the track closures, Cederburg told commissioners these are proposed closures and that nothing is finalized since Clark County Public Works officials are currently looking at the special event permit that was submitted by Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix officials.

You can track the latest traffic closures related to Formula 1 here or by signing up for SMS text updates.