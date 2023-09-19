Formula 1 launching SMS text system for traffic updates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 officials are launching another tool to keep the public updated on lane closures, road work, and traffic issues.

Clark County and Formula 1 is launching a construction update SMS text system. To opt-in to the service, you can text F1LV to 31996. According to race officials, anyone enrolled in that system will receive a text message every Sunday with a link that shows what work is scheduled for the week.

"We have about 700 opt-ins so far and over the week, we expect that number will continue to grow," said Pillar Harris, one of the Formula 1 representatives who spoke during the Clark County Commission meeting on Tuesday. "The service directs you to our website but the feedback we're hearing is to get this information in Spanish and think about adding in images and sounds. These are things we will layer in as we closer to race week."

For example, here is what Formula 1 officials said is scheduled for this week.

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix

As for what work is left, crews are continuing to pave the circuit, which is expected to wrap up soon. However, there will be certain lane closures as crews continue installing track lighting and get ready to install vehicular and pedestrian bridges as well as track barriers.

RELATED LINK: What you need to know about Formula 1 closures ahead of race weekend

"The majority of the work moving forward will be nighttime work with the exception of the Flamingo Bridge, which will require daytime closures," said Terry Miller from Miller Project Management. "We're going to start setting barriers in mid-October and we'll be eliminating some of the lanes of travel but we will take that existing space that we have basically created with the barriers and re-strip so that there's no misunderstanding about traffic flow or traffic patterns. We're making sure signalization is appropriate for what we're proposing on those intersections so there's no confusion about left turns, right turns, and through traffic."

Commissioner Justin Jones brought up concerns from locals and tourists about how Formula 1 has impacted the Strip.

"With regards to the overall experience, there have been concerns and criticisms, which involves chopping down trees at the Bellagio," Jones said. "I've seen some videos from tourists and locals who are commenting that its just now the same experience on the Strip and we're still two and a half months away."

RELATED LINK: Hotel room rates drop ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

KTNV

Several members of the Culinary Union also stated traffic is affecting their quality of life.

"Driving to and from work has become a nightmare with increased travel time. It used to take 20 minutes and now it's taking an hour or more. I'm not able to take my stepdaughter to middle school in the morning because I won't make it in time," said Maria Cervantes, a guest room attendant who works at the Horseshoe. "I work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and I don't get home until 6:30 p.m. and I have the stress of driving home. Driving in the traffic is too much. It's very hard on us workers. The city has changed drastically and I'm spending more money on gas, time, and energy to get to work."

"I live in Henderson and I use the highway streets to get to and from work. It is a nightmare driving to work when we don't get information about construction around the Strip. Some days it takes me 30 to 40 minutes to get to work," said Carlos Padilla, a baker at Treasure Island. "I think about my coworkers who have families who have to pick up their kids from school and daycare. I have a coworkers who has to leave right away just to beat the traffic and the daycare is less than a mile away from our job. Sometimes it takes her 30 minutes to get there because of construction and traffic. We want Formula 1 to be successful but we also want to be able to get to work."

RELATED LINK: Formula 1 announces track light installation, new road closures

Formula 1 and Clark County officials still haven't laid out solid plans for how workers will be able to get to and from the street on race week or what traffic will look like. However, race officials said all of that should be announced in the coming weeks.

"Last time, we talked about our hot track. We will continue to bring more information in our next meeting with our special event permit that will show the overall traffic plan and traffic scheme," Miller said. "It's a work in progress but it requires a lot of input from the agencies and properties involved. We're close to having that finalized."

Formula 1 officials continued to thank the community for their support because they know how much strain it has put on the community.

"This is one of the most challenging events that any of us could have imagined: a race down the middle of the Strip at night in the sports and entertainment capital of the world," said Michelle Martin from R&R Partners, who was speaking on behalf of Formula 1. "Now that all of us are in this working together, we're confident in the event we're putting on. Without all of you, it couldn't happen. We're working on how the community is going to benefit and how the community is going to experience this event because they deserve to."

You can also learn more about closures and track information on Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix website.