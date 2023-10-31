F1 privacy screens on Strip pedestrian bridge peeled off for views, 'Taking those down helps.'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than three weeks away from the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Crews are preparing for the elite car race to make its inaugural run in Las Vegas. But some tourists said it’s been a challenge to view other attractions on the Strip.

That’s because of privacy screens put up on pedestrian bridges. The white vinyl film has been installed at several of them. On the bridge connecting Palazzo to the Wynn, a portion of the film has been peeled off.

“We kind of like it,” said Stacy Rineheart and Theresa Gonzalez, both visiting from Oklahoma. “You can take better pictures.”

On one side of the bridge, the privacy screens are still intact, but on the side overlooking the Madison Square Garden Sphere, big portions of the film are torn off.

“I feel for them because I want to see the Sphere, and this is a good angle to see it from,” said Maryam Stanton, who was visiting from California. “It’s a bummer they put the screen on in the first place."

Stanton was visiting with her partner, Olivier Schmitt. Both told Channel 13 that their experience in the entertainment capital was hindered because of F1.

“It’s a shame the Bellagio Fountain is blocked off,” Schmitt said.

Hundreds of tourists walking through the pedestrian bridge stopped to take a picture of the Sphere or with the Sphere as the backdrop. Many told Channel 13 they appreciate whoever ripped off the film.

“When we come to Las Vegas, we want to take in every single part of the location we’re at,” said Diana Reyes, visiting from Texas. “Taking those down helps.”

Formula One Las Vegas runs from November 16 to November 18.