Leave an hour or two early and still not make it to work. F1 Las Vegas Strip construction delaying locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just 16 days away, and crews are racing the clock to get construction work done ahead of the big race.

Nowadays, it's almost impossible to miss all the construction and traffic jams it is causing.

While people we spoke with are excited about the inaugural run, some are ready to say goodbye to the orange construction cones.

"It's crazy all the construction they are doing," said Chuy Hernandez, who is visiting Las Vegas.

"The construction work, I am amazed. I mean, you guys keep growing and growing," said Ray Barker, who is also visiting Las Vegas.

KTNV crews were at the strip Thursday and noticed bumper-to-bumper traffic near those construction sites.

A Las Vegas local said that it's causing him to get to work late despite leaving home hours before he is supposed to be in.

"It's horrendous. We got up an hour, two hours ahead of time to make it on time and still not make it," said Shariff Green.

Another person took to social media to show her frustrations over the traffic jams.

She said it took an RTC bus almost an hour to get from Pecos to Swenson on her route.

She said that the construction is making people late to work.

RTC announced in early August that routes could be impacted due to F1 construction.

"I'm not happy, and I'm sure other locals are not happy that work here because of the outcome we are facing," Green said.

In the meantime, Las Vegas visitors said that while they are happy to see all the development around the Strip, they said it's also a bit disheartening not being able to see the view they are used to.

"It's hectic, and you don't see the scenery that you used to see before causing all of this blocking it," Hernandez said.

The traffic headaches don't seem to be ending any time soon. The Nevada Department of Transportation announced additional closures near the Strip.

Two closures are scheduled to affect Tropicana Avenue, between New York-New York and Dean Martin Drive and the I-15 ramps at Tropicana Avenue.

The first closure is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. through Nov. 8 at 5 a.m. Crews will work on "adjustments to traffic control" to prepare for the race. The second closure is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. through Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. That's so crews can remove those temporary traffic control measures.

According to NDOT officials, there will be several traffic flow changes from Nov. 8 through Nov. 19. Those changes include:



Northbound I-15 will be returned to five lanes between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road

Movement from northbound I-15 to westbound Tropicana Avenue will be closed. No left turns will be allowed at I-15 and Tropicana

One additional lane of westbound Tropicana Avenue (total of three) from I-15 to Polaris

One additional lane of eastbound Tropicana Avenue (total of three) from I-15 to New York New York

