‘It’s a nightmare‘: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix bridge installation causing traffic headache

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than one month away from Formula One Grand Prix Las Vegas.

This week, crews are installing a temporary bridge at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval. Road closures are expected to run until next Wednesday October 25.

Drivers said traffic from F1 has been a nightmare.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Miriam Cervantes, who works at Horseshoe Las Vegas as a housekeeper. “Before it took me like 20 minutes to get here, now it’s an hour or sometimes more.”

Cervantes said she’s tried alternate routes with no luck. Come race time, she is concerned about how she’ll get to and from work.

“There’s been not one word,” said Cervantes. “It concerns me a lot. It’s not just me. It’s my coworkers, my colleagues from work. So where do we park? Where do we walk? We don’t know.”

Debbi Kless is visiting from Philadelphia. She said she’s been coming to Las Vegas for the past 40 years but has never seen traffic this bad.

“There are no detour signs,” said Kless. “It just says roads closed. People don’t know where to drive or what direction to go.”

The temporary bridge installation is split in three phases.

Phase one includes closures to east and westbound traffic on Flamingo until 9 p.m. Monday.

Phase two includes full closures of Flamingo and Koval Lanes from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Phase three are partial lane closures to both westbound and eastbound traffic on Flamingo from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. next Wednesday.

Last week, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a new bus contract for casino employees.

Workers on the Strip will have the option to take a bus to work in addition to the monorail.

Race officials said a traffic control plan is being finalized and will be submitted for approval by October 19th.

The temporary bridge on Harmon Ave and Audrie Street is open for routine traffic.

To get the latest F1 traffic updates, you can text F1LV to 31996.

