LVCVA approves new bus contract for casino employees during Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas employees that work on the Strip are being given another transportation option ahead of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority authorized a $300,000 contract to authorize buses to take Resort Corridor employees from satellite parking locations to the circuit during race week. According to the board's agenda, any residual unexpended balances will be covered by available general funds.

According to a presentation during Tuesday's board meeting, Southern Nevada officials said there will be considerable constraints on traffic as a result of the race, which is why they're offering buses in addition to the monorail. They said both will operate all day on race days and that buses will be paid for by the agenda item, while the monorail will be paid for by the employee or the employer.

"Only having four bridges for access, we need to make sure we have the most effective way to move people in and out of the circuit, especially when the circuit is closed," said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and President. "Buses are the best way to do that because you're moving 50 or so people in instead of two or three in a personal vehicle. It just makes the limited access inside of the circuit the most efficient."

The Las Vegas Convention Center will have 4,300 spots for Resort Corridor employees to park while employers will offer at least 10 satellite parking lots. According to Hill, properties in the corridor are anticipating that while race activities are going on from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., officials are anticipating about 10,000 employees may need access in and out of the circuit.

Hill said right now, officials are looking at multiple routes for each bus line to figure out the best way to get people to work on time.

"Since this is our first time, we'll learn as we go," Hill said. "We probably have three or four alternative routes from each parking location so that it's easy to adjust based on what's going on with the track."

When it comes to the general public, Hill said there will be park-and-ride locations as well as Uber dropoff points. Formula 1 officials will also have an app that includes information like parking, transportation, and maps.

The race will also impact RTC bus routes in the Resort Corridor. According to RTC officials, the following routes will experience stop closures and delays:



Effective Oct. 4 - Koval Lane, Route 119 - Simmons/Koval will detour off Koval Lane between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue and extended to Tropicana Avenue, as needed.

Effective Oct. 15 - Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Route 202 - Flamingo will detour off Flamingo Road.

RTC officials are advising riders to expect major delays if they're planning on using RTC routes in the area and that they will continue to post updates as more closures and detours are finalized.

According to race officials, a traffic control plan is being finalized and will be submitted to Clark County for approval on Oct. 19.