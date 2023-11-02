NDOT outlines interstate closures leading up to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just two weeks away from Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As preparations continue for race week, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing which closures and changes will affect motorists.

Two closures are scheduled to affect Tropicana Avenue, between New York New York and Dean Martin Drive as well as the I-15 ramps at Tropicana Avenue.

The first closure is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. through Nov. 8 at 5 a.m. Crews will work on "adjustments to traffic control" to prepare for the race. The second closure is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. through Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. That's so crews can remove those temporary traffic control measures.

Nevada Department of Transportation

According to NDOT officials, there will be several traffic flow changes from Nov. 8 through Nov. 19. Those changes include:



Northbound I-15 will be returned to five lanes between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road

Movement from northbound I-15 to westbound Tropicana Avenue will be closed. No left turns will be allowed at I-15 and Tropicana

One additional lane of westbound Tropicana Avenue (total of three) from I-15 to Polaris

One additional lane of eastbound Tropicana Avenue (total of three) from I-15 to New York New York

Nevada Department of Transportation

RELATED LINK: Formula 1 officials outline hot track, cold procedures for race week

Officials said you can download the free I-15 Trop app and visit i15trop.com for the latest construction updates.