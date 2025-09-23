LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The resort corridor is fully open for business."

That is the word from NDOT Communications Director Joe Harrington as local and state officials gathered in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

They came together to cut the ribbon on the interchange with Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue, a project that had been years in the making.

State and local officials cut ribbon on I-15 and Tropicana interchange

The Tropicana interchange is one of the busiest gateways in the state, according to NDOT Director Tracey Larkin Thomason. Officials have said roughly 30,000-60,000 drivers travel through the area on a given day.

Now, after years of work and many detours, lane reductions and countless traffic cones, officials have marked the completion of the project.

"This project is like completing heart surgery on the city," said NDOT project manager Dallan Affleck.

Not only is this interchange largely seen as the gateway to the Las Vegas Strip, it also serves as an artery to Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and Michelob ULTRA Arena. Those latter two are actually hosting games this day of the ribbon cutting as the Las Vegas Aces take on the Indiana Fever in the WNBA playoffs and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings during the NHL preseason.

"We are one of the fastest growing states in the country," said Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto. "A bigger population means increased demands on our roads, including this vital intersection we all know so well."

We actually covered the reopening of Tropicana in May live during our morning newscast. You can watch that broadcast here: