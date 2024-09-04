Overnight I-15 road closures coming on Sept. 8-9 for Tropicana interchange widening project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect more road closures on I-15 for this upcoming Sunday, Sept 8, and Monday, Sept. 9, as NDOT continues their I-15 Tropicana Project, which will widen the Tropicana interchange for easier accessibility to the Las Vegas Strip and more areas along the interstate.

What's closing?

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-15 northbound will be closed from Russell Road to Tropicana Avenue.

These ramps will be closed:



Russell Road on-ramp to I-15 northbound

I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue (closed already)

I-15 northbound ramp to Frank Sinatra Drive/Arena Drive (closed already)

Monday, Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-15 southbound will be closed from Flamingo Road to Russell Road.

These ramps will be closed:



Flamingo Road on-ramp to I-15 southbound

Harmon Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound

I-15 southbound off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue eastbound and westbound

I-15 southbound flyover ramp to Tropicana Avenue eastbound (closed already)

I-15 southbound off-ramp to Russell Road

Why are they closing the roads?

NDOT said these road closures are necessary so construction crews can pour concrete to form bridge decks.

Maps

English

NDOT

Español

NDOT

More information

If you have questions or want to learn more about NDOT's project, visit www.i15Trop.com. You can also download a free NDOT app for real-time traffic updates by searching for "I-15 Trop" in your app store.

NDOT said they will be posting updates to Facebook, Instagram, and X on their account @i15Trop. You can also call their hotline (702) 876-TROP (8767) or email them at info@i15trop.com for more information.

As a reminder, NDOT wants drivers to be cautious in road work zones and take alternate routes if possible.

NDOT said the schedule is subject to change pending weather conditions or other unforeseen factors.