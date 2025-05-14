LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More freeway closures are coming to Las Vegas this week as crews prepare to put the finishing touches on the I-15 Tropicana project, impacting drivers heading to the resort corridor. (A full list of closures and maps can be found at the bottom of this article)

WATCH | Everything you need to know for the I-15 Tropicana closures + detours for Game 5 Vegas Golden Knights traffic

Major freeway closure signals finishing touches to years-long I-15 Tropicana project

Starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m., southbound I-15 will be fully closed from Flamingo to Russell through 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Then Thursday night at 9 p.m., northbound I-15 will be fully closed from the I-15/215 interchange to Flamingo.

The closures coincide with Game 5 of the Golden Knights playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, creating potential traffic challenges for fans leaving the game.

"So much fun… absolutely not fun, absolutely want to rip my hair out every single time!" said Tiara Jackson, a Las Vegas local, when asked about navigating the ongoing closures.

TRAFFIC AWARE | By the way, this is also happening elsewhere in the valley around the same time.

Traffic 215 beltway to close in southwest valley May 16-17 for Peace Way Project KTNV Staff

NDOT says these new closures are necessary so crews can finish striping I-15 and install vehicle detection loops for congestion monitoring on I-15 ramps through the resort corridor.

Once complete, all five lanes in both directions of I-15 will be fully open for the first time in years, which should significantly improve morning and afternoon commutes. The timing is particularly important with the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) festival happening this weekend.

"I'm happy to live here in Vegas and I'm excited about the new things that are coming, but not so excited about the traffic," Jackson said.

For drivers attending the Golden Knights game on Wednesday, several detour options are available:



Tropicana westbound over I-15 to Valley View southbound

Frank Sinatra Drive south or Las Vegas Boulevard south to Russell

Tropicana to Paradise to the Airport Connector Tunnel

While the bulk of the I-15 work will soon be complete, NDOT crews are still working on expanding Tropicana west of the freeway to Polaris, with completion scheduled for later this summer.

NDOT

NDOT

Full closure list

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 14

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Ave CLOSED

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Ave CLOSED

9 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 15

Southbound I-15 CLOSED between Flamingo Rd and Russell Rd

Flamingo Rd on-ramp to southbound I-15 CLOSED

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound Flamingo Rd CLOSED

Harmon Ave on-ramp to southbound I-15 CLOSED

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Ave CLOSED

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Ave CLOSED

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Russell Rd CLOSED

9 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 16

Northbound I-15 CLOSED between I-215 and Flamingo Rd

Russell Rd on-ramp to northbound I-15 CLOSED

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Ave CLOSED

Tropicana Ave on-ramp to northbound I-15 CLOSED

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Frank Sinatra Dr/Arena Dr CLOSED

Questions or tips about traffic and infrastructure in Southern Nevada? Reach out to me!

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.