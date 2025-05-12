215 beltway to close in southwest valley May 16-17 for Peace Way Project

(KTNV) — Clark County officials said a full closure of the 215 beltway in the southwest valley will start on Friday and end on Saturday.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 16 through Saturday, May 17

Where: CC-215 from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road

County officials said the closure will not last more than 24 hours.

There will be southbound lane reductions starting at Town Center Drive, and northbound reductions starting at Sunset Road.

Suggested detours

County officials recommend that you take Fort Apache to access the beltway at Flamingo Road if you need to go northbound. If you need to go southbound, they suggest you take Tropicana to access the 215.

Clark County

What is this closure for?

The Peace Way Bridge, a project to construct a bridge over the 215 beltway—connecting Peace Way from Durango Drive to Hualapai Way. The project started back in June 2024. County officials anticipate it will finish by this summer.

