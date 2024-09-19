Clark County warns drivers of lane reductions, delays during ongoing bridge project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Public Works has been constructing a new bridge over the 215 beltway as part of the Peace Way Project, which will connect Peace Way from Durango Drive to Hualapai Way.

While construction has been ongoing since June, this week, drivers are being warned about increased delays. Here's what you need to know:



Durango Drive at Peace Way will be reduced to one lane in each direction through Friday, Sept. 20.

through Friday, Sept. 20. You can expect to see additional lane restrictions on Peace Way from Hualapai Way to Cimarron Road.

on Peace Way from Hualapai Way to Cimarron Road. Clark County says most of the road work should take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but lane restrictions on Peace Way will remain in place 24 hours a day.

Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions, limited access, and sidewalk closures for pedestrians throughout the duration of the project.

The $19.8 million project will bring new pavement, curbs, and gutters.

“Essentially, what the community will see is a brand-new road surface from Hualapai to Durango," said Jimmy Floyd, manager of construction management at Clark County Public Works. "We’re upgrading the aging infrastructure and installing conduits for future traffic signals, which means fewer disruptions as the area grows."

In addition to the bridge, the project will include significant road improvements, such as a new traffic signal at Hualapai Way.

The entire project is expected to take about a year to complete. Drivers are encouraged to use navigation apps like Waze, Google Maps, or Apple Maps for real-time traffic updates.