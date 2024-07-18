Roadwork leading to closures, lane restrictions at Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As crews continue to make progress on the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project, county officials are advising motorists about upcoming road closures and lane restrictions.

According to the county, excavation and paving work is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 24 while 24-hour roadwork is scheduled for Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31.

Here's what you need to know.



12 a.m. on Monday, July 15 through 9 a.m. on Friday, July 19

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road will have two lanes open for pavement patches. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will have one lane open between Park and Reno Avenues for electrical and water line work. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, southbound between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues, will have two lanes open for manhole adjustments.



Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Park and Harmon will have one lane open for water connections.



Tropicana Avenue at the Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lanes open eastbound for waterline work across the intersection.



Tropicana Avenue eastbound and westbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will have two lanes open for construction of a concrete median island.



Tropicana Avenue will be closed to eastbound and westbound through traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard with right turns only allowed at Las Vegas Boulevard. One lane will be open northbound and one lane will be open southbound at the intersection onto Las Vegas Boulevard.



Tropicana Avenue will be closed to eastbound and westbound through traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard with right turns only allowed at Las Vegas Boulevard. One lane will be open northbound and one lane will be open southbound at the intersection onto Las Vegas Boulevard.



Tropicana Avenue will be closed to eastbound and westbound through traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard with right turns only at Las Vegas Boulevard. Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lanes open northbound and southbound.

Clark County

When it comes to bus stops:



RTC bus stop 1405, Las Vegas Boulevard northbound before Tropicana, is closed. The closest northbound Las Vegas Boulevard bus stop is 1371 at MGM/Showcase Mall.



RTC bus stop 2812, Tropicana eastbound after Las Vegas Boulevard, is closed.

This work is part of a multi-phase project to upgrade infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

You can learn more about the project on the Clark County Public Works website, the I-15 Tropicana project website, or the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission's website.