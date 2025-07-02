Major Tropicana intersection sees redesigned aimed to improve traffic flow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic improvements are coming to the resort corridor in an area that was once a major headache for valley drivers.
The Nevada Department of Transportation has officially reopened the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana, just west of the I-15.
The intersection has a new configuration designed to improve traffic flow and enhance driver safety.
A newly installed raised median on Tropicana now restricts through traffic, and new dedicated turn lanes on Dean Martin Drive require drivers to turn right at the intersection—whether heading north or south.
Joey Bishop Drive now runs parallel to Dean Martin Drive. The new road runs beneath the southbound I-15 on-ramp from Tropicana, providing a streamlined and safer route for continuous north-south travel.
This redesign is part of the larger I-15/Tropicana Interchange project.
We got to drive through the corridor when it finally reopened this past May.
Key improvements include:
- Widened Tropicana Avenue – Now four lanes in each direction for improved capacity
- New Tropicana bridge over I-15 – Increased height to meet modern federal clearance standards
- Improved freeway access – Additional dedicated turn lanes from Tropicana Avenue to I-15
- New half-interchange at Harmon Avenue – Enhances local access and reduces pressure on Tropicana
- Expanded collector-distributor ramp to northbound I-15 – Increased from one lane to two for smoother merging
- Widened on- and off-ramps at Tropicana Avenue – Supports higher traffic volumes and better flow
- New Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs – Installed between Warm Springs and Flamingo to provide real-time driver information
- Wrong-Way Driver Alert Systems – To be installed at Tropicana and Harmon to improve driver awareness
- Ten-foot-wide sidewalks – Built on both sides of Tropicana to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility