NDOT announces new restrictions for I-15/Tropicana Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan on traveling near Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue over the next couple of weeks, be prepared for new lane restrictions and closures.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced upcoming restrictions, which includes a full closure of Tropicana Avenue.

You can see the following restrictions and closures below.

Tropicana Avenue



From 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 through 5 a.m. on Friday, March 29, eastbound and westbound Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York. The closure is necessary so crews can install steel girders on the southbound I-15 flyover ramp.



Closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from March 31 to April 4, which will affect the eastbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York. The closure is necessary so crews can install deck panels on the southbound I-15 flyover ramp.

Ramps



From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, the I-215 eastbound ramp to I-15 southbound, I-15 northbound ramp to Russell collector-distributor road, and the I-15 northbound ramp to I-215 westbound will all be closed.



On March 24, 25, and April 4, the southbound I-15 ramp to eastbound I-215 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 15



On March 27, northbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between Sunset Road and Russell Road from 9 p.m. to 5

a.m.



a.m. On April 3 and 4, northbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

You can track the latest lane closures and restrictions by using the free "I-15 Trop" app or online at i15trop.com.