More weekend-long closures coming to I-15 along the resort corridor as part of Tropicana project
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More major closures are on the way for a section of Interstate 15 in the resort corridor. However, according to NDOT, this will be the final major closure for the I-15/Tropicana Project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 11, northbound I-15 from Russell to Flamingo roads will be fully closed. That includes the following ramps as well:

  • Westbound I-215 transfer ramp to northbound I-15
  • Eastbound I-215 transfer ramp to northbound I-15
  • Russell Road on-ramp to northbound I-15
  • Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15
  • Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-15

This closure is set to last until 5 a.m. Monday, July 14. Possible detours include exiting I-15 at the Russell Road off-ramp, traveling north on Decatur Boulevard, and re-entering I-15 at the Flamingo Road on-ramp.

Then over the next weekend, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 18, southbound lanes between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed.

That also includes the following ramps:

  • Spring Mountain Road on-ramp to southbound I-15
  • Flamingo Road on-ramp to southbound I-15
  • Harmon Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15

 
The southbound closure is expected to run until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 21. A possible detour for drivers is to exit I-15 at the Spring Mountain Road off-ramp, travel south on Decatur Boulevard, and re-enter I-15 at the Tropicana Avenue on-ramp.

Crews will be paving and striping the interstate. NDOT says any remaining work will involve limited traffic impacts.

