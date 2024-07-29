Road closures coming to Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas Blvd starting Monday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for more road closures starting tonight, July 29 — this time on Tropicana Avenue at the intersection with Las Vegas Boulevard.

For 24 hours, Clark County said through traffic on Tropicana will be closed as part of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.

When does it start?

The Tropicana closure starts at 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Clark County has provided a schedule for specific work zones and related impacts that are a part of the improvement project.

Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard Intersection Work Zone | July 29 - July 31



Tropicana Avenue will be closed for all eastbound and westbound traffic at the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard with right turns only on Las Vegas Boulevard.

will be closed for all eastbound and westbound traffic at the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard with right turns only on Las Vegas Boulevard. Las Vegas Boulevard will have two lanes open for northbound and southbound traffic at its intersection with Tropicana Avenue.

Las Vegas Boulevard Work Zone | 12 a.m. - 9 a.m.



Wednesday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 2, northbound traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road will have two lanes open for pavement patches.

between and will have two lanes open for pavement patches. Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, two lanes will be open for southbound traffic between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue for electrical maintenance work.

and for electrical maintenance work. Through Friday, Aug. 9, northbound traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard will have one lane open between Park Avenue and Reno Avenue for waterline work.

will have one lane open between and for waterline work. Starting Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 23, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Park Avenue and Reno Avenue will have two lanes open for waterline and storm drain work.

Tropicana Avenue Work Zone | 8:30 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.



Through Friday, Aug. 16, Tropicana Avenue eastbound and westbound traffic from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will have two lanes open for the construction of a concrete median and the installation of traffic loops.

Harmon Avenue Work Zone | 12 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Starting Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, Harmon Avenue along The Cosmopolitan will have one lane open for waterline and storm drain work.

Public Transport Information

Clark County said two bus stops will be affected during the 24-hour closure at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

