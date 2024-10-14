Upcoming work on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue: When and where does this impact you?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're driving around Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, be warned that there will be lane restrictions as a part of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.

Traffic Alert: Las Vegas Blvd & Tropicana Ave 🚧 Lane restrictions: 🕛 12am-9am: 2 lanes open both ways (Reno-Bellagio), 1 lane west on Harmon 🕘 9pm-6am: Lane closures northbound (CC-215 to Sunset) 🕣 8:30pm-6:30am: Alternating lanes on Tropicana Info: https://t.co/VweLhzh63S pic.twitter.com/IH1LTJbG1j — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 14, 2024

The impacted areas and work schedule are:

Las Vegas Boulevard Work Zones

Through Friday, Nov. 1, two lanes are open northbound and southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno Avenue and Bellagio Drive for utility adjustments and striping.



Through Friday, Oct. 26, one lane is open westbound on Harmon Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard to the Cosmopolitan parking garage entrance for storm drain work.

Through Friday, Oct. 18, one lane is open northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from the Clark County 215 to Sunset Road for waterline work.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 25, two lanes are open northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from Russell Road to Four Seasons Drive for waterline work.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Nov. 1, one lane will be open northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunset Road to Russell Road for waterline work.

Tropicana Avenue Work Zones – 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Through Friday, Nov. 1, alternating two lanes are open westbound and eastbound on Tropicana Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane for utility adjustments and striping.

Most of the work occurs Sunday through Friday from the evening to the early morning.

This work is part of Phase E & F of a multi-phase project to upgrade the infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the Clark County-215 Beltway on Las Vegas Boulevard.

