Here's how the new Tropicana Avenue traffic restrictions will affect you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As NDOT moves into Phase 5 of the Tropicana Interchanged Project, there will be new traffic restrictions on the west side of Tropicana Avenue.
Phases 3 and 4 continue, which significantly impacts traffic on Dean Martin Drive as crews reconstruct the Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue intersection.
Key traffic changes
11:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16 to 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:
- Northbound Dean Martin Drive CLOSED just south of Tropicana Avenue
- *Business access maintained
Beginning 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:
- Dean Martin Drive, north of Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED
- North and southbound Joey Bishop Drive OPEN to traffic
- *Business access maintained
24/7 Monday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 18:
- North and southbound Dean Martin Drive access to Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED
- East and westbound Tropicana Avenue access to Dean Martin Drive: CLOSED
- *Business access maintained
NDOT is also introducing Joey Bishop Drive, a new north-south route that runs underneath the Tropicana Avenue bridge adjacent to Interstate 15. This will serve as a detour while Dean Martin Drive is under construction.
As construction progresses, the traffic signal at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue is expected to improve traffic, according to NDOT.