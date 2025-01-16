Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Here's how the new Tropicana Avenue traffic restrictions will affect you

Airbnb (1).png
NDOT
Airbnb (1).png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As NDOT moves into Phase 5 of the Tropicana Interchanged Project, there will be new traffic restrictions on the west side of Tropicana Avenue.

Phases 3 and 4 continue, which significantly impacts traffic on Dean Martin Drive as crews reconstruct the Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue intersection.

Key traffic changes

11:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16 to 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:

  • Northbound Dean Martin Drive CLOSED just south of Tropicana Avenue
  • *Business access maintained

Beginning 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:

  • Dean Martin Drive, north of Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED
  • North and southbound Joey Bishop Drive OPEN to traffic
  • *Business access maintained

24/7 Monday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 18:

  • North and southbound Dean Martin Drive access to Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED
  • East and westbound Tropicana Avenue access to Dean Martin Drive: CLOSED
  • *Business access maintained

NDOT is also introducing Joey Bishop Drive, a new north-south route that runs underneath the Tropicana Avenue bridge adjacent to Interstate 15. This will serve as a detour while Dean Martin Drive is under construction.

As construction progresses, the traffic signal at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue is expected to improve traffic, according to NDOT.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH