Here's how the new Tropicana Avenue traffic restrictions will affect you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As NDOT moves into Phase 5 of the Tropicana Interchanged Project, there will be new traffic restrictions on the west side of Tropicana Avenue.

Phases 3 and 4 continue, which significantly impacts traffic on Dean Martin Drive as crews reconstruct the Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue intersection.

Key traffic changes

11:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16 to 7:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:



Northbound Dean Martin Drive CLOSED just south of Tropicana Avenue

just south of Tropicana Avenue *Business access maintained

Beginning 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 17:

Dean Martin Drive, north of Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED

North and southbound Joey Bishop Drive OPEN to traffic

to traffic *Business access maintained

24/7 Monday, February 3 to Tuesday, February 18:

North and southbound Dean Martin Drive access to Tropicana Avenue: CLOSED

East and westbound Tropicana Avenue access to Dean Martin Drive: CLOSED

*Business access maintained

NDOT is also introducing Joey Bishop Drive, a new north-south route that runs underneath the Tropicana Avenue bridge adjacent to Interstate 15. This will serve as a detour while Dean Martin Drive is under construction.

As construction progresses, the traffic signal at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue is expected to improve traffic, according to NDOT.