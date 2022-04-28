LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eyes of the sporting world will be firmly on Las Vegas starting today through Saturday as the NFL Draft takes place on the Strip.

KTNV is your home for everything related to the big spectacle, providing coverage on your TVs, your digital devices — anywhere and everywhere you are.

Here is what you need to know (check back throughout the day for the latest).

HOW TO WATCH THE DRAFT

Here's the simple answer: Turn on ABC 13 on your television sets right now and just leave it there.

Thursday — The draft kicks off at 5 p.m. 13 Action News will be live on the strip with newscasts starting at 2 p.m., followed by the Raiders Draft Special at 3 p.m. ABC World News will be on at 4 p.m. and a special edition of 13 Action News at 4:30 p.m.

Stay with us after ABC's coverage of the first round of the draft ends at 8:30 p.m. for extended coverage live from the Strip.

Friday — Day 2 of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 2 and 3, will begin at 4 p.m., with 13 Action News live from the Strip and World News Tonight preceding the coverage starting at 3 p.m.

ABC's coverage is set to wrap up at 8:30 p.m., but 13 Action News will continue immediately afterward with more coverage live from the Strip.

Saturday — The last day of the NFL Draft (Rounds 4 through 7) will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. 13 Action News will wrap up the affair with even more extended coverage beginning as soon as the draft ends.

CHECK OUT THE SIGHTS: Pictures from Day 1 of the NFL Draft

HEADING TO THE DRAFT?

If you want to see the action in person, plan ahead and bring plenty of patience.

Before you even think of heading down to the Strip, make sure to download and register for the NFL OnePass. By signing up for the OnePass, fans can:

See a schedule of player signings and appearances

Access photos and videos from the event

Participate in interactive activities

Be entered for a chance to win prizes

Ask Vince, the NFL's 24/7 concierge any event-related questions

Receive alerts on the latest event information

You must be over the age of 18 to register for NFL OnePass. For your safety, all fans registering will be required to accept the waiver to participate in interactive games. During registration, adults will have the opportunity to add up to 5 minors.

OK, now with that out of the way ... here's what you can expect from the weather during the Draft

Weather forecast for the 2022 NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip

There are plenty of changes on the road for the Draft, particularly on the Strip. Here is what you need to know.

Looking for an easier way to get around? Zora Asberry has a few suggestions:

RTC, LVCVA offering cheap ways to get to the NFL Draft Experience

WHO YOU'LL SEE AT THE DRAFT

The NFL Draft is about more than just the suits making their picks ... lots of big name college football players will be in attendance as they wait to see which team will pick them.

A total of 21 players received official invites to attend Day 1 of the NFL Draft, but don't be surprised to see some other names around town.