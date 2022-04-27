Security screenings: What you can and can't bring to the Las Vegas NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Know before you head to the NFL Draft!
Security screenings will begin at the event at 12 p.m. on April 28, 12 p.m. April 29, and 8 a.m on April 30.
The NFL Draft posted a list of what fans can and cannot bring to the big event. Here's a breakdown of the rules:
Permissible Bags:
- Bags smaller than 16x14x12 are permitted and are subject to x-ray screening
- Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening
- Clear bags must comply with above stated sizing restrictions
- Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items
- Large bags can be secured at provided lockers
Prohibited Items: Exceptions or accommodations may be made for medical reasons
- Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives
- Illegal substances
- Alcohol
- Laser pointers
- Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)
- Motorized scooters and skateboards
- Chairs, stools, or other seating devices
- Noisemakers, whistles, and horns
- Drones
- Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
- Tripods
- Frisbees
- Umbrellas
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle
- Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or Las Vegas Metro Police Department
- Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin (this includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions), or (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.
Smoking or vaping is not permitted anywhere at the Draft according to the website.
Small Cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade cameras and recording equipment are only allowed for credential media.
Reusable water bottles are permitted if they are empty. These can be filled at the event.