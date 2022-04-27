Security screenings: What you can and can't bring to the Las Vegas NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Know before you head to the NFL Draft!

Security screenings will begin at the event at 12 p.m. on April 28, 12 p.m. April 29, and 8 a.m on April 30.

The NFL Draft posted a list of what fans can and cannot bring to the big event. Here's a breakdown of the rules:

Permissible Bags:

Bags smaller than 16x14x12 are permitted and are subject to x-ray screening

Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening

Clear bags must comply with above stated sizing restrictions

Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items

Large bags can be secured at provided lockers

Prohibited Items: Exceptions or accommodations may be made for medical reasons

Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives

Illegal substances

Alcohol

Laser pointers

Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)

Motorized scooters and skateboards

Chairs, stools, or other seating devices

Noisemakers, whistles, and horns

Drones

Poles, sticks, missile like objects of any kind

Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind

Tripods

Frisbees

Umbrellas

Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle

Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: (1) concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin (this includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions), or (2) to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.

Smoking or vaping is not permitted anywhere at the Draft according to the website.

Small Cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Professional grade cameras and recording equipment are only allowed for credential media.

Reusable water bottles are permitted if they are empty. These can be filled at the event.