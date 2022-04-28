100-Yards with Tina Nguyen: Cleveland Browns' Tony Fields

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the 2022 NFL Draft officially kicks off in Las Vegas, Desert Pines' alum Tony Fields walks 100-Yards with sports reporter Tina Nguyen to reflect back on his draft day.

Tina Nguyen: We're here with Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields. Tony, we are here on your old stomping grounds Desert Pines High School. When you come back to this football field, what kind of memories come back to you?

Tony Fields: Man just being out here with my brothers practicing and the game. Just the experience of being in high school. I miss it.

Tina Nguyen How has this school, this town, and this community shaped you?

Fields: This school Desert Pines, we're really built up like a family. We're all family. Everybody that I played with, any sport here, I still talk to this day,

Nguyen: The NFL Draft will be here in Vegas this year. Why will this be the best draft yet?

Fields: I mean, it's in Las Vegas. They're gonna have the time of their life. You know everything that happens in Vegas, they do it big.

Nguyen: Tony, reflect back on your draft date with me. What was it like to get that call from the Cleveland Browns?

Fields: It was different. I mean, it was a different experience the best day of my life. It was very, very nerve wracking. But once that call comes, once it happens, everything goes away and it's the best time of your life.

Nguyen: As we approach the endzone right here. What is your advice to the guys that are going through the draft this year?

Fields: Don't be too nervous. Like I said earlier trust the process you've put in the work in and when your name is called it'll be the best day of your life.