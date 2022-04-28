PHOTOS: 2022 NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip Day 1

Share Facebook

A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Pedestrians walk past a statue of Julius Caesar donning an NFL draft T-shirt outside Caesars Palace ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Divers swim in the fountain of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Steve Luciano/AP

An exterior of the NFL Draft Theater while it is being prepared, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Steve Luciano/AP

NFL Draft signage outside the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Steve Luciano/AP

