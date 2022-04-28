Watch
PHOTOS: 2022 NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip Day 1

Check out sights from the NFL Draft as the stage is set and also from Day 1 held on the Las Vegas Strip Thurs., April 28.

A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP
Pedestrians walk past a statue of Julius Caesar donning an NFL draft T-shirt outside Caesars Palace ahead of the NFL draft Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: Jae C. Hong/AP
A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP
Divers swim in the fountain of the Bellagio hotel-casino during setup for the NFL football draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: John Locher/AP
A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
An exterior of the NFL Draft Theater while it is being prepared, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
NFL Draft signage outside the NFL Draft Theater, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
An exterior of the NFL Draft Theater while it is being prepared, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP
An exterior of the NFL Draft Theater while it is being prepared, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-April 30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)Photo by: Steve Luciano/AP

