2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Picks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Below is a list of picks during the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft being held on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2022:

1st pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 2nd pick: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 3rd pick: Houston Texans

Houston Texans 4th pick: New York Jets

New York Jets 5th pick: New York Giants

New York Giants 6th pick: Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 7th pick: New York Giants

New York Giants 8th pick: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 9th pick: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 10th pick: New York Jets

New York Jets 11th pick: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 12th pick: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 13th pick: Houston Texans

Houston Texans 14th pick: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens 15th pick: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 16th pick: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 17th pick: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 18th pick: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 19th pick: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 20th pick: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 21st pick: New England Patriots

New England Patriots 22nd pick: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 23rd pick: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 24th pick: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 25th pick: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 26th pick: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 27th pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28th pick: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 29th pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 30th pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 31st pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 32nd pick: Detroit Lions

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will probably notice the Silver and Black are absent from that list. The Raiders will have their first pick of the 2022 draft in the third round (the 86th pick). That's happening on Friday.

