Here is where the Raiders will pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock... on Day 2.

The most anticipated part of the NFL Draft may not be that exciting for Las Vegas Raiders fans. The Raiders aren't picking in either of the first two rounds of the draft, which starts on Thursday.

Fans of the Silver and Black can still enjoy all the excitement the draft has to offer in their city. There's more information about the fan experience — and how to plan ahead for traffic — at ktnv.com/nfldraft22.

The Raiders will make their first pick of the draft on Friday, during the third round. Here's how it's all expected to go down:

DAY 1 (Watch it live April 28 on KTNV starting at 5 p.m. PT)

None

DAY 2 (Watch it live April 29 on KTNV starting at 4 p.m. PT)

ROUND 3

22nd Pick (76th overall)

DAY 3 — APRIL 30TH (Watch it live April 30 on KTNV starting at 9 a.m. PT)

ROUND 4

21st Pick (126th overall)

ROUND 5

21st Pick (164th overall) *Acquired from New England Patriots*

22nd Pick (165th overall)

ROUND 7

6th Pick (227th overall) *Acquired from Carolina Panthers*

Where did all the other Raiders picks go?

