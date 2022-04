LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have finally gotten a chance to make a pick during the 2022 NFL Draft being held on the Las Vegas Strip.

With the 90th overall pick, the Raiders have selected Dylan Parham.

RELATED: It's happening. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Parham previously played offensive guard for Memphis and was the first pick for new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.