Las Vegas 2022 NFL Draft traffic reductions and closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas 2022 NFL Draft will cause some lane reductions and road closures to prepare for the event. See the following to make sure that you are ready for the commute around the area.

LANE REDUCTIONS

Where: Surrounding the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, at the corner of Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

When: 24 hours a day:

Wednesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 27

Sunday, May 1

Friday, May 6

Lane reductions will occur just west of Bellagio’s North Valet entrance off eastbound Flamingo Road, and will extend up to Bellagio Drive off southbound Las Vegas Boulevard, just past the fountains.

Flamingo Road:

The right-hand turn lane on eastbound Flamingo Road to turn south onto Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed.

A second right-hand turn lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Las Vegas Boulevard:

The two lanes in front of Bellagio Hotel & Casino off Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road up to Bellagio Drive will be closed.

A third southbound lane will also be closed 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority 2022 NFL Draft Lane Reductions

ROAD CLOSURES

Where: Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed both directions from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive (southbound) and Paris Drive (northbound). Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane.

When: Wednesday, April 27 from 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 30 around 11:59 p.m.

The far west lane of Koval Lane, from Krueger Drive to Flamingo Road will be closed.

Here are suggested alternate routes from LVCVA:

Bellagio:

Must enter Bellagio Drive traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard. Turn left on Bellagio Drive to access self-parking and valet.

Flamingo, Cromwell, LINQ and Harrah’s:

Access off Las Vegas Boulevard

Paris:

Off Las Vegas Boulevard, turn right into Paris Drive to access both valet and self-parking

Bally’s:

Take Harmon Avenue to Audrie Lane to access both valet and self-parking

The Westin Las Vegas:

There will be no public access to The Westin Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan:

Enter off Harmon Avenue, from Las Vegas Boulevard or from Valley View Boulevard

Hughes Center:

Access off Paradise Road via Corporate Drive or Sands Drive

